Sidearm reliever O’Day guaranteed $3.15M with Yankees

March 28, 2019 (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Side-arming reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $3.15 million in his contract with the New York Yankees, which has both player and team options for 2022.

The 38-year-old right-hander takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll.

O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.

O’Day was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16 1/3 innings over 19 games last year with Atlanta, striking out 22 and walking five while allowing eight hits.

