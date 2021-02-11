Savannah native dances in Super Bowl halftime show

TAMPA, Fla. (WTOC) - A Savannah native got a chance to perform as a backup dancer for what some are calling the show of the year.

Millions of people tuned into the Super Bowl this weekend and for several of them it was all about football, but for others it was more about the moves.

“Walking out on the Super Bowl stage is an indescribable feeling. It’s thousands of lights, the energy is infectious. It’s literally an adrenaline rush,” said Kenneth Alexander.

Alexander was raised in Savannah, went to Jenkins High School but moved to Tampa where he recently got the opportunity of a lifetime to dance for The Weeknd during the Super Bowl halftime show. The opportunity came just when he needed it after being laid off about a week earlier.

“I honestly wouldn’t have been able probably to do the show if I wouldn’t have gotten laid off. Yes, it does suck having to, you know, go job hunting again, but you know that’s life and we’re going to move on to the next. There’s bigger and better coming every day,” Alexander said.

He got his shot thanks to a dance mentor at his company VYB. Alexander says they had several eight hour rehearsals with strict COVID protocols to prepare for the big show.

When he first saw the facemask, he says it was shocking at first, but says he appreciated the statement The Weeknd has made about beauty standards.

“But it put me in a different mindset for what he’s been doing, building this up for the past couple of months for The Weeknd’s release, so it was really dope to see his story,” he said.

Alexander says he’s gotten great reviews on their performance and is hopeful it’s a sign that with safety, we can get back to entertainment. He plans to use this show as a springboard forward to chase his dreams.

“There’s no excuse now and for anybody that you know feels like they can’t do what they dream to do, your wrong,” Alexander said.

Kenneth Alexander graduated from VSU in 2018. He got the opportunity to perform at Super Bowl halftime show 2021. ((Source: Kenneth Alexander))

