QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years

(AP) - Washington has re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year, $8.75 million contract. Heinicke was out of football when Washington signed him to the practice squad in December.

The 27-year-old impressed in his NFL playoff debut despite losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Heinicke was 26 of 44 for 306 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception against Tampa Bay.

He also had six carries for a team-leading 46 yards and a score. The Old Dominion product who bounced around the league for several seasons said afterward he’d like to be back. Heinicke will be in Washington’s QB mix, which remains in flux.

