Advertisement

No. 16 Tennessee holds on to beat Georgia

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 89-81 victory over Georgia. Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior leaper Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7). Toumani Camara scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler had 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IHOP has some Augusta customers hopping mad.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Belvedere
North Augusta Municipal Building
Winners announced in North Augusta Republican primary

Latest News

Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks
Murphy, Clark lead No. 9 Virginia past Georgia Tech 57-49
March 28, 2019 (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Sidearm reliever O’Day guaranteed $3.15M with Yankees
Chase Elliott celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chasing a repeat: Elliott out for 2nd straight NASCAR title