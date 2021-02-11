Advertisement

Murphy, Clark lead No. 9 Virginia past Georgia Tech 57-49

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a 57-49 victory. The Cavaliers improved to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way. Georgia Tech lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech with 18 points.

