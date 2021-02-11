Advertisement

Local restaurateur Richard Goolsby killed in Lincoln County accident

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local restaurant owner Richard Goolsby was killed Wednesday night in a vehicle-pedestrian accident, according to the Lincoln County coroner.

He was struck by a vehicle and killed around 8 p.m. on Highway 47 in Lincoln County, where he lived, according to Coroner Tim Quarles.

In his mid to late 60s, he was the owner of Goolsby’s restaurants in Evans and Grovetown, which are known for their Southern home-style cooking.

The crash was one of two fatal pedestrian accidents Wednesday night in the CSRA.

A pedestrian died of his injuries Wednesday night after being struck in Belvedere, S.C., on Edgefield Road, near the area of Johnson Road.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and the victim a man whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed the death after his staff was called to the hospital shortly after 10 p.m.

