Husband saves wife’s life with kidney donation for 35th anniversary

By WSMV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For one Tennessee couple’s 35th wedding anniversary, the husband went above and beyond to save his wife’s life by donating his kidney.

March 9 is an important date, one of many, for Mike and Reda Blair. It’s both their wedding anniversary and the day Mike donated his kidney to save his wife’s life.

“It’s amazing to have someone that’s your best friend as well as your partner in life,” Reda Blair said.

Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure...
Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure in 2019.(Source: WSMV via CNN)

“I just knew she was the one. She was my forever,” Mike Blair said.

In summer 2019, Reda Blair had to see a doctor because she was overwhelmed by fatigue. She learned she was in kidney failure and would need a transplant.

“Our world was shattered,” Mike Blair said.

Reda Blair was hospitalized at Saint Thomas West and was received to the national transplant list. She wasn’t sure how long it would take to find a match, if it could be months or years. But then, something extraordinary happened: it turned out her husband was a match.

“I turned to Reda at that time and told her, ‘I’m your donor,’” Mike Blair said.

The couple asked the hospital if the transplant could be performed March 9, 2020, their 35th wedding anniversary.

“Saint Thomas moved a lot of mountains to make that happen. Mike gave me one of his kidneys and saved my life,” Reda Blair said. “It truly is a love story. He’s my soul mate. He’s my partner. He’s my best friend and the love of my life.”

Dr. Derek Moore, the director of the kidney transplant program at Saint Thomas West, says most people on the transplant list in Tennessee will wait five years if they don’t have a live donor. He hopes the Blairs’ story will get more people interested in being a kidney donor.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

