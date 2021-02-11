How Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers are fighting teacher shortage

Lawmakers in both Georgia and South Carolina are looking at different ways to ease the two-state region’s teacher shortage.

Georgia

Some teachers who agree to work in certain rural or low performing schools could get an extra $3,000 a year for five years under a bill advancing in the state House.

The House Education Committee on Thursday approved House Bill 32, which would create a tax credit for up to 1,000 teachers who agree to begin work in targeted districts. If teachers didn’t incur $3,000 in state income tax liability, the state would send a check for the remaining amount after teachers file their income tax returns.

The measure moves on to the full House, where a similar bill easily passed last year.

“This is a pilot program,” said sponsor Dave Belton, a Buckhead Republican. “I hope later on we can expand it because it’s so successful.”

The state Department of Education would designate a group of 100 schools statewide where full-time teachers would qualify.

Georgia has tried and abandoned other strategies to encourage teachers to take hard-to-fill positions.

Rep Tommy Benton, a Jefferson Republican, asked why Belton was not instead offering to forgive student loan debt for teachers who commit to such schools, suggesting that might have a more persuasive effect, but Belton said legislative leaders are instead backing the tax credit.

Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a different set of proposals intended to increase the supply of teachers, including a plan that could allow retired teachers to return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension. Other parts of Kemp’s plan, like encouraging more military service members to become teachers, passed the Senate Education and Youth Committee on Wednesday.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s proposal — included in a Senate-passed bill to move teachers higher up in the state’s vaccine rollout — is similar to Kemp’s.

A December report states there are about 700 open jobs in school districts across the state.

Retired educators are currently able to fill those slots and make up to $50,000 per year, but that is only because of the pandemic.

“There’s no question we are going to have a teacher, labor shortage as we leave this pandemic and move into regular five-day instruction,” said Republican Sen. Gregg Hembree, of Horry County. “We will also need additional resources, human resources, to get our children caught up.”

But in a few months, the amount retirees could make coming back to the classroom would drop to about $10,000 per year.

“We got the money, the federal government sent about a $1 billion to us to work on that catchup, but we are going to need the people to do it,” Hembree said. “So we are going to have to be creative in finding people who are qualified who may not be in the current labor pool.”

The 700 job vacancies the state reported at the start of the year represented a 26% increase from the previous year. The data shows 6,000 teachers left the workforce, about 1,000 of whom retired.

Some lawmakers and teachers say the amendment moves the state in the right direction to fighting the teacher shortage.

If it doesn’t pass this time, lawmakers who approve this plan may add it to other bills.

From reports by The Associated Press and Wis