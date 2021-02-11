Graham calls evidence presented against Trump ‘offensive and absurd’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After watching the opening arguments of the House Managers’ case against former President Donald Trump, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to call their evidence “offensive and absurd.”

During the first full day of Trump’s second impeachment trial Wednesday, House Managers tried to make the case that the former president purposefully lied to the American people about election fraud for months, culminating in the Jan. 6 riot.

They showed never-before-seen video of rioters coming very close to gaining access to areas of the Capitol building where lawmakers and staff members were hunkered down.

Wednesday night, Graham tweeted that “the ‘not guilty’ vote is growing.”

The senator said he thinks “most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd.”

He also told reporters on Wednesday that the House Managers’ presentation was “hypocritical.”

“Because hypocrisy is pretty large for these people, standing up to, you know, rioters when they came to my house, Susan Collins’ house, I think this is a very hypocritical presentation by the House,” he claimed.

Instead of blaming Trump for the riot, he criticized Capitol Police officers’ actions that day, NBC News reported .

“I got mad. I mean, these police officers had every right to use deadly force. They should have used it,” he said. “The people in charge of securing the Capitol let the country down.”

On the night of Jan. 6, when lawmakers reconvened after the Capitol building was secured, Graham had taken a tough stance against fellow Republicans objecting to the electoral vote confirmation.

“All I can say is count me out,” he said at the time . “Enough is enough.”

