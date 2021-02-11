Advertisement

‘Go bags’ found at home of woman who used megaphone at Capitol riot

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.(Source: Christopher Chern/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors are asking that a Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection remain in jail.

They say Rachel Marie Powell, who directed fellow rioters with a megaphone during the attack, had smashed cell phones, firearm paraphernalia and “go bags” at her home.

Prosecutors say this evidence proves she’s a danger to the community and a flight risk.

A U.S. attorney’s spokesperson says Powell remains detained ahead of Thursday’s court hearing on the prosecutor’s appeal.

'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.
'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office/CNN)

Powell faces charges of obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades.

Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

There’s no comment yet about the appeal from Powell’s attorney.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some customers are hopping mad at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe

Latest News

MS senators on impeachment trial
MS Senators on impeachment
Bill Cassidy reacts to impeachment trial
LA senators on impeachment
Ronnie Louis Cummings
62-year-old man last seen in Aiken found safe
Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked into whether there was some...
Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack