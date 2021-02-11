Four Richmond County schools switch to virtual learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned more schools to learn at-home instruction.

All schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 15 due to a teacher work day and a student holiday.

As of Feb. 11, the following schools have assumed learn at-home instruction.

Willis Foreman Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Deer Chase Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Langford Middle School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

As usual face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

