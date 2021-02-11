Advertisement

Four Richmond County schools switch to virtual learning

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned more schools to learn at-home instruction.

All schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 15 due to a teacher work day and a student holiday.

As of Feb. 11, the following schools have assumed learn at-home instruction.

  • Willis Foreman Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.
  • Deer Chase Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.
  • Langford Middle School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

As usual face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

