Flight travel could pick up this spring thanks to COVID-19 vaccines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flights from Augusta to Washinton D.C. started back up Thursday.

It’s one of the busiest weeks airport officials can remember in a while. More lights are coming back, signaling the start of the return to normal.

It’s also the first flight from D.C. in more than 10 months. The direct flights from Augusta Regional to Ronald Reagan National Airport began at the beginning of last year. They were grounded in the spring because of the pandemic.

“This is a small incremental step back to normalcy,” Herbert Judon, executive director Augusta Regional, said. “We won’t get back to where we were a year ago, but we are trying to resume some of that activity as soon as possible.”

Judon says the flight from D.C. was doing well before the pandemic. It’s a frequent flier for the cyber community who set off to handle government business.

“Hopefully as the vaccine gets more broadly disseminated more companies including the military will get back to traveling in person,” Judon said.

Brandi Lesniak flew for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Her connecting flight is from D.C.

“I feel pretty good. I think I feel pretty good about it. Little nervous,” she said.

The nerves may be fading away for some airlines, as states are banking on the vaccine and COVID-19 cases are falling.

Augusta Regional is waiting on the spring season to see what the Masters Tournament will bring.

“We are confident that regardless of what that number is it will add some more activity to the airport,” Judon said.

There’s already more activity now than there was early on in the pandemic: the airport averaged 12 to 13 flights a day.

In the past two months, it’s up to 15 or 16.

But today’s flight may be a sign of what’s to come. The flights to D.C. will start off being four days a week and pick up in April.

“We are very hopeful and confident people will use this flight,” Judon said.

Airport officials are expecting flights to pick up in the next few months, but Augusta Regional says where there are now is much better than where they were.

