First Assistant assumes role of U.S. Attorney of Southern District of Georgia

GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney David Estes is now acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

By virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act, Estes assumed the role after serving as first assistant U.S. Attorney prior to the departure of former U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

Background of the acting U.S. attorney

David Estes is a native of Scottsboro, Alabama, who served as a field artillery officer in the Alabama and Oklahoma Army National Guard, and after law school served on active duty with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for three years at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

In 1997, Estes joined the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Violent Crimes Division, as a violent crime prosecutor. During this time, he rejoined the Alabama Army National Guard as a judge advocate.

In 2002, he joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama as an assistant U.S. attorney. Estes assumed the duties of first assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in January 2018.

In his military career, Estes deployed to Iraq from 2004-2005 with the 122nd Corps Support Group and served as the deputy staff judge advocate and chief military justice. In October 2013, he was promoted to colonel and assumed the staff judge advocate position for the 167th Theatre Sustainment Command. Estes previously served as the very first regional defense counsel for the Army National Guard.

He recently retired from the Army after more than 34 years of military service. He was twice awarded the Legion of Merit Medal for his accomplishments.

