Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft. That’s according to his representative Kyle Strongin at MGC Sports.

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in April by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the top pick. Because of the upcoming surgery, Lawrence will have a workout session for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s regularly scheduled pro day on March 11.

Lawrence led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He was 34-2 as a starter with the Tigers.

