Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight, Superior Construction and subcontractors will install an emergency inside lane closures on Interstate 20 westbound before you get to the Savannah River bridge.

Weather permitting, crews are repairing a damaged crash attenuator starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until 10:00 p.m, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect a lane shift prior to Exit 1 in South Carolina heading into Georgia this evening.

Due to weather conditions, all drivers should be cautious while approaching the closure.

