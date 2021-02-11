Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight, Superior Construction and subcontractors will install an emergency inside lane closures on Interstate 20 westbound before you get to the Savannah River bridge.

Weather permitting, crews are repairing a damaged crash attenuator starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until 10:00 p.m, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect a lane shift prior to Exit 1 in South Carolina heading into Georgia this evening.

Due to weather conditions, all drivers should be cautious while approaching the closure.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.