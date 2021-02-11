Pedestrian struck near Edgefield Rd, Johnson Rd

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck on Edgefield Rd, near the area of Johnson Road.

Belvedere Fire Department confirms and responded to the area. We do not know the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries at this time, however, the person has been taken to the hospital.

Lanes on both sides of Edgefield Rd were shut down briefly.

We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

