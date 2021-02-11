Advertisement

Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 win over the Hawks a week after ending a six-game losing streak in Atlanta.

The Mavericks kept the ball out of Trae Young’s hands on an inbound play with 4.7 seconds remaining, and Danilo Gallinari’s jumper just before the buzzer was short.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce thought Young was fouled setting a screen on the final play when Willie Cauley-Stein ran into him, and said Young getting knocked down interrupted the intended play.

