Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Foggy and misty conditions are expected to develop early this morning. Lows early today are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

The CSRA has been placed under a marginal risk (5%) for severe storms Thursday afternoon - evening. (WRDW)

Patchy fog and mist will be possible again early this morning. Today will be similar to Wednesday with clouds passing by and generally dry conditions. Isolated severe storms are possible late this afternoon into the evening hours. Strong straight line winds and large hail would be the primary threat to worry about in those isolated cells. Highs today look to be above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

We are expecting the chance for heavy rain this evening into early Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Low temperatures will stay mild in the 50s towards daybreak Friday. Rain chances will remain elevated Friday as the area of low pressure continues towards the coast. Temperatures look to be warmest Friday morning with dropping temperatures during the day. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 40s and 50s during the day Friday. Rain totals Thursday night through Friday are expected to be between 0.50-1″.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the Southeast Saturday into early Sunday. Lows early Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to low 40s. Highs both days look to be in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances are currently highest Saturday morning through Sunday morning with drier conditions expected by Sunday afternoon.

Our unsettled pattern is expected to continue into early next week with decent rain chances both Monday and Tuesday.

