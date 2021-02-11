Customers displeased after delayed surprise charges from Peach Orchard IHOP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For several IHOP customers in Augusta, one meal is coming back to bite them.

“And they took $36.13 out,” Phyllis McCain said.

“I want to know why IHOP has taken our money from us,” Richard Schadel said.

“I called IHOP, the lady right away says, ‘Oh no are you another one of the people who have had charges on your card?’” Tim Meers said.

Earlier this week, Meers was eating breakfast from home when he got a notification.

“.... My phone goes off and tells me there’s an IHOP charge for $61.93,” he said.

Seems like it wouldn’t be a big deal, but Meers hadn’t eaten at IHOP in months. And he wasn’t the only one surprised with a charge.

Several others who ate at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road months ago saw charges too.

“I have not been here in probably eight months or better,” McCain said.

Dozens of people have stopped by the restaurant location to find out what’s going on, only to see a closed door and a sign saying: “Closed due to computer technical issues.”

“It seems like they’re closed, they’re dogging us. This has really put me in a bind. You know, I haven’t been able to work or anything and every little bit of money I have, I need that,” McCain said.

According to a statement we received from IHOP, the transactions were delayed, not fraudulent.

According to a statement we received from IHOP, the transactions were delayed, not fraudulent. (Source: WRDW)

Meers says when he spoke to someone from IHOP, they said company policy allows them one year to run charges.

“I thought to myself that if it’s a corporate policy, it’s a horrible corporate policy,” he said.

We asked IHOP corporate for a copy of this policy, but they only replied: “Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for our guests. We encourage any guests who have additional questions regarding this matter to please reach out to guest.relations@ihop.com.”

For the dozens of people this happened to, they say the experience has left a bad taste in their mouths.

“I won’t go to no IHOPs no more. None,” Schadel said.

“This isn’t about a witch hunt. It’s not about job trying to call people out for no reason. But this is a really difficult time financially for everybody,” Meers said.

Again, only customers who ate at the Peach Orchard Road location reported these problems.

A bank expert we spoke with says the delay could lie with the credit card processing company.

In the meantime, IHOP says anyone with questions should contact them by email: guest.relations@ihop.com

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.