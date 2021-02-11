COVID-19 updates: Winter storm expected to delay vaccines to our region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe weather may delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments in the next few days to Southeastern states, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The icy weather could impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several states in the region.

DHEC said South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccines, but appointments may need to be rescheduled.

Where we’ve come in a year

Thursday marks one year since the world health organization formally adopted the name COVID-19 to describe the disease caused by coronavirus.

By this time last year, the U.S. had already seen its first few covid cases, including the first community transmission.

And although health experts did not know it at the time, the u-s had also already seen its first COVID death.

The CSRA did not have its first “presumed positive” case until mid-March.

Now almost a year later in our three largest counties, there have been just under 40,000 COVID-19 cases in total.

Ga. volunteers work to improve vaccine process

Many people have had trouble getting a vaccine appointment for one reason or another, and that’s why a group of volunteers created a Facebook page to help.

It’s called “GA COVID Vax Appointment Help.”

In just a few weeks, volunteers have helped book appointments for well over 1,000 people in Georgia.

Right now, they’re paused on new requests while they catch up, but you can still check out all the posts and links as a resource.

Should cancer patients get the vaccine?

Researchers are still investigating whether the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for cancer patients, but here’s what we do know: Any cancer patient who’s interested should talk to their doctor first.

There are some more clear situations where you should wait to get the shot, like if you’ve had a recent stem cell transplant.

But it is recommended you get the vaccine if you’re dealing with lung-related cancer; these patients are at a severe heightened risk of hospitalization.

Johnson & Johnson is ready for its vaccine rollout

Johnson & Johnson says its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is ready to go as soon as it gets the federal government’s green light.

The drug company is waiting for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Studies show its single-shot vaccine is anywhere from 66 percent to 85 percent effective..

Officials say fewer that 10 million doses are ready to go, ramping up to 20 million or 30 million doses by April.

