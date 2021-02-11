Advertisement

Chasing a repeat: Elliott out for 2nd straight NASCAR title

Chase Elliott celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chase Elliott celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott wrecked his good friend on the last lap of a Daytona exhibition race and shrugged it off as going for the win. NASCAR’s reigning champion may have given a glimpse of what’s to come in 2021.

He will be trying to win his first Daytona 500 in Sunday’s season opener. Elliott spent his offseason racing in various forms of motorsports to both sharpen his skills and experience different cars.

Team boss Rick Hendrick said he allowed the 25-year-old to dabble in other series because it meant so much to Elliott.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
IHOP has some Augusta customers hopping mad.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe
North Augusta Municipal Building
Winners announced in North Augusta Republican primary

Latest News

Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks
Murphy, Clark lead No. 9 Virginia past Georgia Tech 57-49
No. 16 Tennessee holds on to beat Georgia
March 28, 2019 (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Sidearm reliever O’Day guaranteed $3.15M with Yankees