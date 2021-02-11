Chasing a repeat: Elliott out for 2nd straight NASCAR title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott wrecked his good friend on the last lap of a Daytona exhibition race and shrugged it off as going for the win. NASCAR’s reigning champion may have given a glimpse of what’s to come in 2021.

He will be trying to win his first Daytona 500 in Sunday’s season opener. Elliott spent his offseason racing in various forms of motorsports to both sharpen his skills and experience different cars.

Team boss Rick Hendrick said he allowed the 25-year-old to dabble in other series because it meant so much to Elliott.

