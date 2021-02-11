Car charging station debuts in Martinez — and it’s free for now

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power has launched a new community electric vehicle charger at the EnMarket at 221 Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

The charger is available for use immediately, with complimentary charging through March 2.

Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization, which is available at www.georgiapower.chargepoint.com

The installation offers charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capability. Georgia Power has installed chargers in several cities, including Rome, Columbus, Lavonia, Kingsland, Tifton, Forest Park and Milledgeville.

The Martinez site is part of a partnership with EnMarket Stores to bring electric vehicle fast charging to the eastern part of Georgia and the I-20 corridor.

