Advertisement

Car charging station debuts in Martinez — and it’s free for now

Electric vehicle charging is complimentary until March 1 at this EnMarket in Martinez.
Electric vehicle charging is complimentary until March 1 at this EnMarket in Martinez.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power has launched a new community electric vehicle charger at the EnMarket at 221 Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

The charger is available for use immediately, with complimentary charging through March 2.

Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization, which is available at www.georgiapower.chargepoint.com

The installation offers charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capability. Georgia Power has installed chargers in several cities, including Rome, Columbus, Lavonia, Kingsland, Tifton, Forest Park and Milledgeville.

The Martinez site is part of a partnership with EnMarket Stores to bring electric vehicle fast charging to the eastern part of Georgia and the I-20 corridor.

MORE | Augusta Transit restores some service, warns of mask mandate

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some customers are hopping mad at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe

Latest News

Ronnie Louis Cummings
62-year-old man last seen in Aiken found safe
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
COVID-19 updates: Winter storm expected to delay vaccines to our region
Augusta Transit bus
Augusta Transit restores some service, warns of mask mandate
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and several other state...
Georgia lawmakers restore $567 million for schools