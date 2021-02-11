Advertisement

Burn center unveils tower named in memory of its founder

This was the scene during a virtual ribbon cutting for the Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at the...
This was the scene during a virtual ribbon cutting for the Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors Hospital unveiled the Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center during a virtual-ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

While the building is near completion, it is not yet open to the public.

The tower, which took nearly two years to complete, is named in memory of Dr. Fred Mullins, the longtime medical director of the burn center and president and founder of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.

Under the leadership of Mullins, BRCA grew to include 16 locations in nine states.

Mullins passed away unexpectedly in June 2020.

MORE | What is MIS-C, the inflammatory illness tied to COVID-19?

“We celebrated the opening of a multimillion-dollar facility that will give us more capacity to care for our patients and will allow our staff to use their incredible skills and compassion to deliver the world class care that they are known for,” said Doctors Hospital CEO Doug Welch. “It was also a day of remembrance as we honored the memory of Dr. Fred Mullins whose passionate vision and unparalleled work ethic helped shape burn and wound care around the world, but especially in Augusta.”

The tower represents the largest project on the campus since the hospital was built more than 40 years ago.

It covers more than 102,214 square feet of new and renovated space, including 20 burn intensive care unit beds, 28 medical/surgical beds dedicated to burn and wound patients, four additional burn operating rooms and a 15-bay burn post-anesthesia care unit.

It also expands the burn center’s bed count to 99.

“This is a wonderful testament to the work of my brother and the way he truly cared about each and every patient,” said Frank Mullins, chairman of BRCA. “He was very excited and invested in this building. We’re honored to have his name on it, and to have his legacy and his work continue for years to come.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IHOP has some Augusta customers hopping mad.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Belvedere
North Augusta Municipal Building
Winners announced in North Augusta Republican primary

Latest News

After slow start, Saluda clinic now scrambling to give vaccinations with help from DHEC
After slow start, Saluda clinic now scrambling to give vaccinations with help from DHEC
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a disease associated with the...
What is MIS-C, the inflammatory illness tied to COVID-19?
Hundreds vaccinated at AU Health new clinic
Appointments are in full swing at AU Health’s new vaccination hub
Cars arrive carrying people for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina.
Thousands of vaccine appointments rescheduled or canceled in South Carolina