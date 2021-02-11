Advertisement

Augusta Transit restores some service, warns of mask mandate

By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weekday service on Augusta Transit’s Route 2 Gray Line - West Parkway will be fully restored as of Monday, officials said Thursday.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, route disruptions will continue on the following routes until further notice:

  • No. 5 Green Line - Washington Road
  • No. 7 Pink Line - Augusta Mall

Passengers on these routes may face delays and longer wait times.

Augusta Transit told News 12 a few weeks ago that the cutbacks are due to driver shortages — a problem the agency was dealing with even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency also reminded riders Thursday that it’s committed to following state and federal regulations intended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Those rules include a federal mandate that transit users wear masks.

Augusta Transit said if any passenger refuses to wear a mask, the agency is empowered to:

  • Call for assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Report the incident to the federal government.
