A new home is heralded for Aiken Scholars Academy

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new home is in the works for the Aiken Scholars Academy.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken, current home of the academy.

“Seeing the school district as well as USC Aiken come together to build this school, going from concept to a program, and now to a physical building is just tremendous,” academy Principal Martha Messick said.

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence led the district’s planning for the academy and expressed his appreciation for Messick’s leadership as well as the partnership with USC Aiken.

The new facility will place academy students in close proximity to the university’s emerging research and technology hub.

The academy is open to any current district student or a student who lives in Aiken County. Applications for the 2021-22 freshman cohort are live through March 1 and may be accessed by clicking on the link Aiken scholars application and creating a unique PowerSchool account for the application process.

The school will host a virtual information session at 6 p.m. today for parents and students who are interested in the academy. More information is available online at aikenscholars.com.

