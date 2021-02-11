Advertisement

A new home is heralded for Aiken Scholars Academy

From left: King Laurence, Martha Messick and Sandra Jordan.
From left: King Laurence, Martha Messick and Sandra Jordan.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new home is in the works for the Aiken Scholars Academy.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken, current home of the academy.

“Seeing the school district as well as USC Aiken come together to build this school, going from concept to a program, and now to a physical building is just tremendous,” academy Principal Martha Messick said.

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence led the district’s planning for the academy and expressed his appreciation for Messick’s leadership as well as the partnership with USC Aiken.

Caption

The new facility will place academy students in close proximity to the university’s emerging research and technology hub.

The academy is open to any current district student or a student who lives in Aiken County. Applications for the 2021-22 freshman cohort are live through March 1 and may be accessed by clicking on the link Aiken scholars application and creating a unique PowerSchool account for the application process.

The school will host a virtual information session at 6 p.m. today for parents and students who are interested in the academy. More information is available online at aikenscholars.com.

MORE | South Carolina lawmakers hope to combat teacher shortage

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IHOP has some Augusta customers hopping mad.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Belvedere
North Augusta Municipal Building
Winners announced in North Augusta Republican primary

Latest News

Stock graphic
Local restaurateur Richard Goolsby killed in Lincoln County accident
Ann Alyse Messick is junior class president of the Aiken Scholars Academy.
Aiken Scholars academy announcement
This was the scene during a virtual ribbon cutting for the Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at the...
Burn center unveils tower named in memory of its founder
This was the scene during a virtual ribbon cutting for the Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at the...
Ribbon cutting for burn center tower