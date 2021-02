AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety says 62-year-old Ronnie Cummings has been found safe.

Cummings went missing on February 4, 2021 on the 300 block of Morgan Street in Aiken.

The department said Cummings could be at risk due to medical conditions.

He was reported safe on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.