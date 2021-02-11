35 election violation cases headed to prosecution, Ga. secretary of state says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty-five cases of election violations associated with several recent elections are being referred to local law enforcement agencies across Georgia, the state Secretary of State’s office announced Thursday.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, those cases are being sent to the state attorney general or district attorneys for prosecution.

“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution,” Raffensperger said. “Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections.”

Several of those cases involved felons voting or registering to vote, non-citizens voting or registering, and misplaced ballots.

Raffensperger stressed, however, that none of these cases were enough to change the outcome of ther November 2020 election.

Those cases included:

· The New Georgia Project which allegedly submitted 1,268 voter registration applications after the 10-day deadline, causing voters to be disenfranchised in the March 19, 2019 special election

· Samunta Shomine Pittman of Atlanta for allegedly submitting 70 false voter registration applications while canvassing for the Coalition for the People’s Agenda

· Floyd Jones and the Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration where he was director at the time for alleged improper handling of four memory cards registering 2,760 votes in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election

· Joseph Lee Blackmon of Atlanta for allegedly registering to vote while serving a felony sentence

· Hassan Dawud Musaddiq of Decatur for allegedly voting while serving a felony sentence

· Michael M. Ware of Columbus for allegedly voting while serving a felony sentence

· Brian Keith Pritchard of Cherry Log for allegedly voting while serving a felony sentence

· Talibah Fagueera Fatimah Bint Abdul Hamid Bratton of Lilburn for allegedly submitting a false voter registration application

· Sharmaine Swift of Lithonia for allegedly submitting a false voter registration application

· Sophia Sharpe of Valdosta for allegedly voting in another person’s name

· Albert Niks of Winder for allegedly voting as a non-citizen

· Sean Watson of Covington for allegedly voting as a non-citizen

· Clifton Seymour Salmon of Fairburn for allegedly registering to vote as a non-citizen

· Hurlstone Hendy of Locust Grove for allegedly voting as a non-citizen

