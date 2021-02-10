Winners announced in North Augusta Republican Primary
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The winners in the North Augusta Republican Primary race have been announced.
According to the Aiken County Republican Party, Briton Williams won against Stetson Corbitt in the race for North Augusta Mayor. He will move on to face Democrat Richard Adams in April for the general election.
As for North Augusta City Council, seven candidates were running to represent Republicans in the general election. Pat Carpenter, David McGhee, and Jennifer McCauley secured those spots to move forward.
Trina Mackie is the only Democrat running and will face off against those three candidates come April.
The unofficial results are as follows. No runoffs will be necessary as the cutoff was at 1017 votes:
Mayor:
Briton Williams - 1511
Stetson Corbett - 664
City Council (3 positions):
Pat Carpenter - 1498
David McGhee - 1119
Jenafer McCauley - 1030
David Buck - 979
Elizabeth Jones - 644
Dave Leverett - 566
Ronnie DeLaughter - 267
MORE COVERAGE: North Augusta elections bring spotlight to issues
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.