Winners announced in North Augusta Republican Primary

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The winners in the North Augusta Republican Primary race have been announced.

According to the Aiken County Republican Party, Briton Williams won against Stetson Corbitt in the race for North Augusta Mayor. He will move on to face Democrat Richard Adams in April for the general election.

As for North Augusta City Council, seven candidates were running to represent Republicans in the general election. Pat Carpenter, David McGhee, and Jennifer McCauley secured those spots to move forward.

Trina Mackie is the only Democrat running and will face off against those three candidates come April.

The unofficial results are as follows. No runoffs will be necessary as the cutoff was at 1017 votes:

Mayor:

Briton Williams - 1511

Stetson Corbett - 664

City Council (3 positions):

Pat Carpenter - 1498

David McGhee - 1119

Jenafer McCauley - 1030

David Buck - 979

Elizabeth Jones - 644

Dave Leverett - 566

Ronnie DeLaughter - 267

MORE COVERAGE: North Augusta elections bring spotlight to issues

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.