What is MIS-C: the inflammatory illness relative of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s still so much that doctors don’t know about COVID-19. There are many questions about side effects even once people recover.

One COVID-related disease you may have heard about now is called MIS-C. It’s a rare illness that appears in children a few weeks after they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.

While MIS-C is not common, we discovered several cases have happened right here in the CSRA.

Out of the more than 2,000 MIS-C cases reported to the CDC nationwide, 11 have come from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. And about seven have come from Doctors Hospital.

“COVID infections in children are not common,” Dr. Jim Wilde with pediatric emergency medicine at Augusta University said. “Even if you get COVID infection, MIS-C is a rare complication of COVID. So, rare times rare equals very rare.”

It’s not at all common, but it is new.

“MIS-C was first described by the Italians around April or May of last year, of 2020,” Wilde explained.

It can cause inflammation in vital organs like the brain and the heart. Most children diagnosed with MIS-C spend time in the ICU, but the vast majority do make a full recovery.

The CDC reports about 30 MIS-C deaths nationwide.

“What parents should be looking for is if they know their child has had COVID in the last two to four weeks, and they get a fever and a really severe illness that seems to be a lot worse than illnesses they’ve gotten with fever in the past,” Wilde said.

As for treatment, that consists of aspirin, steroids, and antibodies that can fight off inflammation.

Doctors like Wilde at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia say it’s the diagnosis that’s the hard part.

“You diagnose strep by getting a strep test in your throat. You got strep throat. There is no one specific test that tells you you’ve got MIS-C,” he said.

There are still plenty doctors don’t know about this condition. But experts say parents shouldn’t be scared -- just cautious.

“The vast majority of children with fevers don’t have covid. And the vast majority of kids who have had covid don’t have MIS-C,” Wilde said.

