Warnock discusses first bills since taking office, reflects on Black History Month

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Georgia’s two new senators are viewed as playing a key role in a new Democratic-controlled Congress, as the Senate takes up issues like COVID-19 relief.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke about the legislative goals he’s making a top priority this year.

“Serving in the United States Senate representing the people of Georgia is the honor of my life, and I’m very focused on the folks back home,” said Warnock, D-Ga.

Since Georgia’s two new senators, Warnock and Jon Ossoff, took office — flipping the chamber to Democratic control — the lawmakers are leveraging their political clout to push forward on campaign promises.

“I’m very proud of my state for sending me and Jon Ossoff to serve at this defining moment in American history, and now that the campaign is over, I think we have to roll up our sleeves,” Warnock said.

In his first few days on Capitol Hill, Warnock backed the For the People Act, a comprehensive Democratic-led bill that would expand mail-in voting and ballot access across the country.

Warnock also advocates raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and he’s pushing for more COVID-19 relief, with Congress poised to approve $1,400 stimulus checks.

“Our state’s hard-working families stand to lose jobs. They’ve already lost jobs. They stand to lose housing. The ability to put food on the table and so much more if congress does not act boldly and urgently.”

“They need direct aid. They need it in their pockets because the rent is due every month and groceries don’t come for free,” Warnock said.

Warnock says he’s also supporting more federal funds to help working-class households pay utility bills, and emergency relief for farmers of color.

At a news conference Tuesday, his first since taking office, Warnock said his priorities include putting millions of dollars toward Medicaid for Georgians and keeping schools safe.

During this Black History Month, Warnock reflects on his historic victory, as he is Georgia’s first African American senator and only the 11th Black senator in American history.

“My mother who grew up picking cotton in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, got to pick her youngest son to be a United States Senator. That is the grand and complex story of America,” Warnock said.

Warnock now joins the Senate agriculture, commerce and banking committees.

And as this week’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins, Warnock says he’s remaining undecided on whether to convict until all the facts have been presented.

Warnock says he will be an impartial juror in the impeachment proceedings but that his focus is on COVID relief.

“Make no mistake that my top priorities are getting the vaccines distributed so we can get this virus under control,” he said, “so that we can address the health of our citizens and the health of our economy.”

