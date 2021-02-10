USC Aiken celebrates opening of new building

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has a brand-new facility opening up with space for a lot of different university services like maintenance, environmental and health services, and mail.

All these departments were still in the facility built on the original campus back in the early 1970s.

The Aiken County Commission for Higher Education celebrated the building’s official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently.

The university says the 14,962 square-foot building is a state-of-the-art facility with particular attention paid to:

The conceptual design.

A balance of spatial areas that incorporate individual offices and team spaces.

A design that considers current demands space, as well as the capacity for growth.

It’s on 5 acres near the university’s Convocation Center and the Roberto Hernandez Baseball Stadium on Trolley Line Road in Graniteville.

The renovation of the old site situated near the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center is underway and will provide a new home for the Aiken Scholars Academy and space for several other departments being relocated there to free up space in academic buildings.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.