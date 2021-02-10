‘That was my goal in life’ USC Aiken point guard overcomes major injuries to play

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The USC Aiken women’s basketball team has faced plenty of adversity this year.

They’ve had to postpone 11 games this season and have only played just six so far. But for junior point guard Grace Crawford, it’s been a battle just to get back on the court.

As a freshman, Crawford started 10 games for the Pacers, but her first campaign was cut short after a fluke hand injury.

“I broke my hand in warmups. So that was unfortunate...”

The injury cost her six weeks, effectively ending her freshman season. And a week before she was supposed to come back to campus before sophomore year, she had another setback that would cost her much more.

“I was working out and just kind of fluked my knee. It kind of just buckled on me a little bit,” Crawford said.

At first, she thought she tore her ACL, the same injury she had suffered in high school. But reports showed that came back negative and doctors had no diagnosis.

“He said, ‘No your ACL is fine, you just overworked it. Stay off it for a little bit. Get some rest.’”

Rest didn’t help, and neither did any treatment she was getting.

“My pain was so bad... like walking or going up hills or sitting down, I would feel it,” Crawford said. “The hardest part was I couldn’t play how I wanted to play, how coach needed me to play, how the team needed me to play.”

She says the thought of never being 100 percent again crossed her mind. But the pain in her knee was no match for her faith and love for the game.

“I knew a lot of athletes have had to overcome worse things than this,” she said. “I had to stay focused and surround myself with people that knew ‘Hey you’re going to be back on the court. Just stay with it. Stick with it and we’ll find the answer.’”

She found the answer an hour down the road in Columbia. A doctor had seen her injury before and was able to perform surgery back in May.

And more than a year after her injury, she’s back at 100 percent playing the game she loves.

“That was what I wanted to do. That was my goal in life. That was my dream that I wanted to accomplish, and I worked so hard for it that nothing could get in the way of that,” Crawford said.

The Pacers played yesterday for the first time in two weeks. They’ve got a tough home test tomorrow as second-ranked Lander comes to town.

