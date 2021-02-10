Suspect wanted for fraudulently purchasing $1,500 worth of items

COLUMBIA CO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who used someone else’s information to make over $1,500 worth of purchases.

On Dec. 31, 2020, the suspect shown in the photograph above opened accounts at Belk and Home Depot in Evans using the victim’s information.

The victim was not aware of these transactions until he received statements in the mail on Jan. 21, 2021.

The suspect purchased three Garmin Venu GPS watches valued at $279.99 each, for a total of $907.17. The suspect then went to Home Depot and purchased a Chamberlain wall mount garage door opener valued at $499.00.

If you have any information that could help deputies identify this suspect, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

