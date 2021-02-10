Advertisement

Suspect wanted for fraudulently purchasing $1,500 worth of items

Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who used someone else’s information to make over...
Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who used someone else’s information to make over $1,500 worth of purchases.((Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who used someone else’s information to make over $1,500 worth of purchases.

On Dec. 31, 2020, the suspect shown in the photograph above opened accounts at Belk and Home Depot in Evans using the victim’s information.

The victim was not aware of these transactions until he received statements in the mail on Jan. 21, 2021.

The suspect purchased three Garmin Venu GPS watches valued at $279.99 each, for a total of $907.17. The suspect then went to Home Depot and purchased a Chamberlain wall mount garage door opener valued at $499.00.

If you have any information that could help deputies identify this suspect, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub

Latest News

USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the...
Subject wanted in connection to Deans Bridge Rd burglary
State senators unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would move teachers, school staff and...
SC Senate passes bill to move teachers to the front of the vaccine line