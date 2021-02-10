Subject wanted in connection to Deans Bridge Rd burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at Superstar Wine & Spirits.

This happened at the location at 3251 Deans Bridge Rd.

The subject pictured may be driving the pictured Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, white in color.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the listed subject. If you have any information, call Sgt. Rolf Cramer or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

