Advertisement

Subject wanted in connection to Deans Bridge Rd burglary

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the...
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the listed subject.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at Superstar Wine & Spirits.

This happened at the location at 3251 Deans Bridge Rd.

The subject pictured may be driving the pictured Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, white in color.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the listed subject. If you have any information, call Sgt. Rolf Cramer or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub

Latest News

USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who used someone else’s information to make over...
Suspect wanted for fraudulently purchasing $1,500 worth of items
State senators unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would move teachers, school staff and...
SC Senate passes bill to move teachers to the front of the vaccine line