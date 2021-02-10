Advertisement

Story takes shape through an educator who writes and teen who illustrates

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local educator has written a children’s book, with illustrations from a 13-year-old.

The book teaches about shapes while exploring themes of acceptance and self-esteem.

It was teamwork that helped create the 29 colorful pages of “Trap of Zoid.”

“It’s the first book I have ever had published,” said Denise Newman, author and assistant principal at W.E. Parker Elementary.

She says the book goes beyond learning abstract shapes.

“Trap is the name of the main character who begins his life as a square,” she said.

“He sees himself in the mirror and the top part of him is smaller than the bottom.”

She also uses the character to teach lessons of acceptance and being happy with things that make us different.

“There are trapezoids in life, and they are everywhere, so it’s just a matter of looking for them,” she said.

She says she wanted to create something conceptual that students would remember. That’s why she teamed up with 13-year-old Abigale Turner, the illustrator who brought the book to life.

“I would have never imagined in my life that I would do something that would belong in a book,” Abigale said.

Doodling is something Abigale has been doing since she picked up her first crayon, but she says this project was different.

“Inspiration hit me from another person’s work, and I want to do something inspired by that,” she said.

“I could picture and imagine the characters doing everything they needed to do.”

Newman said: “It was like she opened up my brain and saw what I was trying to see.”

Newman says what started as a vision is now used to inspire.

“We are thinking about maybe turning it into a series,” she said.

And she couldn’t think of a better partner to help illustrate her ideas.

“I’m an outside-of-the-box thinker, so for her to bring exactly what I was seeing when I wrote this to life, it was so unreal,” Newman said.

