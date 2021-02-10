Search underway after 2-year-old abducted in Lexington County

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have launched a search in Lexington County after a 2-year-old girl was abducted.

According to Cayce Public Information Officer Ashley Hunter, the incident happened at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities said a Black man got into a 2003 tan-in-color Lexus sedan and drove away from The Quality Inn located at 3020 Charleston Highway.

Officials say a Black man stole a 2003 Lexus sedan, which was parked outside of a Charleston Highway hotel, with a child and a dog inside. ((Source: Cayce Department of Public Safety))

Officials identified the 2-year-old girl as Carlee Folk. She has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue, pink, and black shirt with flowers and gray Adidas shoes with a pink stripe.

Authorities said Carlee was in the car with a dog.

The car, according to officials, has no license tag and has a taillight out. It also has a white sticker with three small bears on the back window. The car, which also has a dent on the passenger side, was last seen in the Pine Ridge area. Officials believe the suspect is headed toward the Gaston area.

“If you see it or know anything about it, know anything about the suspect, call 911 immediately,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said Tuesday night.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting with the search. SLED has formally issued an AMBER alert for the missing 2-year-old.

“We’re checking every lead that’s possible and we’re doing that until we find her,” Snellgrove said.

If you have any information, please call 911.

You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

