Georgia gas prices are on the rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 3.0¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25 per gallon on Feb. 8, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are 12.8¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at around $1.90 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 89.0¢ per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 3.7¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45 per gallon today. The national average is up 13.2¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average going back ten years:

February 8, 2020: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

February 8, 2019: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29 per gallon)

February 8, 2018: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)

February 8, 2017: $2.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.26 per gallon)

February 8, 2016: $1.69 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.73 per gallon)

February 8, 2015: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

February 8, 2014: $3.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.26 per gallon)

February 8, 2013: $3.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 per gallon)

February 8, 2012: $3.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.48 per gallon)

February 8, 2011: $3.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.11 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.27 per gallon, up 1.5¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.25 per gallon.

Macon- $2.20 per gallon, down 2.5¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.22 per gallon.

Atlanta- $2.27 per gallon, up 6.5¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.21 per gallon.

“Many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but at the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time in some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless. The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side,” De Haan said.

