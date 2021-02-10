Advertisement

Ga. attorney general refuses to take over Rayshard Brooks case

From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - The Georgia attorney general tells Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis he won’t approve her request to transfer the Rayshard Brooks case out of her district.

Willis says the previous district attorney used the case as a “campaign prop” during last year’s election.

But in Tuesday’s letter, Attorney General Christopher Carr says:

“Matters that are personal to your predecessor in office do not pertain to you or your office. therefore, from the concerns raised in your letter, it appears abundantly clear that your office is not disqualified from these cases by interest or relationship.”

Protests were held in Atlanta over the weekend over Willis’ efforts to get the state to take over the case.

I-TEAM | Suicide rates increase during COVID-19 pandemic-stricken year

Officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, fatally shot Brooks, 27, in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in the officer’s direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12.

The shooting happened against the backdrop of nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

The demonstrations called for rethinking policing and an examination of racism in the United States.

Also fueling the protests was the Brunswick fatal shooting of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick. A white father and the son accused of pulling the trigger said they thought he was a prowler. The case wasn’t prosecuted until weeks later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. The father was a former law enforcement officer in the area.

Arbery has family ties in the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe
Bobby Christine
U.S. attorney resigns, will return to private practice
North Augusta Municipal Building
Winners announced in North Augusta Republican primary

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Gerard Bryant
Deputies charge man with murder in Orangeburg County shooting
Midway could become the site of a casino if the Georgia Legislature, governor and voters approve.
This small town could host a casino if Georgia legalizes gambling
Student using computer to e-learn
Cyber child exploitation rises as kids spend more time online during pandemic
Cars arrive carrying people for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina.
Thousands of vaccine appointments rescheduled or canceled in South Carolina