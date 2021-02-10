Ga. attorney general refuses to take over Rayshard Brooks case

ATLANTA - The Georgia attorney general tells Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis he won’t approve her request to transfer the Rayshard Brooks case out of her district.

Willis says the previous district attorney used the case as a “campaign prop” during last year’s election.

But in Tuesday’s letter, Attorney General Christopher Carr says:

“Matters that are personal to your predecessor in office do not pertain to you or your office. therefore, from the concerns raised in your letter, it appears abundantly clear that your office is not disqualified from these cases by interest or relationship.”

Protests were held in Atlanta over the weekend over Willis’ efforts to get the state to take over the case.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, fatally shot Brooks, 27, in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in the officer’s direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12.

The shooting happened against the backdrop of nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

The demonstrations called for rethinking policing and an examination of racism in the United States.

Also fueling the protests was the Brunswick fatal shooting of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick. A white father and the son accused of pulling the trigger said they thought he was a prowler. The case wasn’t prosecuted until weeks later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. The father was a former law enforcement officer in the area.

Arbery has family ties in the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press