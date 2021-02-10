Deputies charge man with murder in Orangeburg County shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a 21-year-old man with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Gerard Bryant has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

“This is the culmination of several divisions working together to bring a conclusion to this family,” Ravenell said. “We as a community wish it had never happened at all, there is no justification whatsoever for it.”

His arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 20 when deputies responded to a Riley Road home.

The victim told a relative that he had been shot at Hollie’s Bar on Cannon Bridge Road after someone tried to steal his vehicle.

Investigators said they developed information that led to a second vehicle present at the time of the shooting.

“Bryant was taken into custody on Saturday after a patrolling OCSO deputy noticed a vehicle at a Cordova location that matched the description given as that second vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

