IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like a bad case of indigestion, meals already eaten are leading to unforeseen consequences for IHOP customers whose cards were charged months after the fact — and just when they least expected it.

Take local resident Jay Williams, one of several angry customers who contacted News 12. He gets bonuses for his job, and instead of going to a paycheck, they go on a refillable debit card that he uses for purchases.

On Wednesday morning, he tried to pay for his breakfast with the card, which he thought had more than $100 on it, but it was declined.

“Fortunately, I had the cash for it, but it was an embarrassing situation,” he told News 12. “It was an awkward situation.”

He found out that two separate charges from the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road — one for $72.99 and one for $32.99 — had drained the card.

According IHOP, the transactions were merely delayed and not fraudulent or duplicate charges.

He said he hasn’t been to IHOP since September — “and that’s being generous.”

“If you’ve been there in, I’d say, the last 12 months, you might want to check your account,” he said.

After we tried repeatedly to get a statement from the IHOP corporate office, the company emailed us this statement:

“We understand from our Augusta, GA franchisee that they are aware of an incident that occurred with their credit card transactions in February of 2021. A technical error was made that resulted in a delay of these transactions being processed. Our franchisee has confirmed that these charges were not duplicated, but they were not processed at the time of transaction. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for our guests. We encourage any guests who have additional questions regarding this matter to please reach out to guest.relations@ihop.com.”

Williams didn’t have any luck trying to solve the problem locally.

He showed up at the Peach Orchard location to try to work it out, but “there’s nobody there,” he said. “They locked the doors.”

In fact, “two ladies came up thinking I worked there, and they were mad” because the same thing happened to them.

He said he called the corporate office and finally got through.

“They told me they are well aware of what’s going on in Augusta and they are going to have somebody higher up contact me in a couple of days,” he said.

One inconvenience of the situation is that he’s without the card now for seven to 10 business days. That means even though his bonus pay will be going into the account, he won’t be able to spend the money until he gets a new card that’s being issued as a result of the dispute process.

And even once he gets the new card, it’ll take 90 days for him to get the disputed amount back — if he gets it at all.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, and people have got bills to pay,” Williams said.

“It’s putting me in a position I don’t want to be in.“

Also in an uncomfortable position is local resident Tim Meers, the owner of a small house-cleaning business.

He has an app that tells him when his card is charged, and he got a ping on it Tuesday.

It was a $61.93 charge from IHOP, so he called the restaurant and was reassured that the charge wasn’t for a meal that had just been eaten. They told him some older transactions were just now being processed, he said.

Does he dispute that he actually ate at IHOP?

“I think it’s likely that I took my wife and son to eat there last year, but I couldn’t possibly begin to tell you when,” Meers said.

If he had to hazard a guess, he’d say May 2020.

While the charge wasn’t as big as Williams’, the nearly $62 is a lot to Meers, considering the fact that he tries to spend no more in a day than he earns.

“I’m a house cleaner,” he said. “Please don’t take the little bit I have.”

For him, the irony is that knowing these restaurants are locally franchised, he thought he was helping the local economy by eating there.

“We’re thinking that we’re doing a good deed,” he said.

As for the local franchisee, IHOP’s corporate office did provide this statement from Wyatt Batchelor:

“We are currently investigating this situation.”

Meers sympathizes with others who’ve been hit with the unexpected charges.

“If it’s happened to a lot of people, this is not the time,” he said. “A pandemic is not the time.”

