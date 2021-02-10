Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and cloudy this evening with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog and mist is expected to develop late tonight into early Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers will also be possible, mainly for areas south of Augusta. Big spread in low temperatures expected early Wednesday thanks to cold air damming. Our northern counties should reach the mid to low 40s, while the central and southern CSRA will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be calm overnight.

We are not expecting an all day washout Wednesday, but there is a high chance you will see a quick shower at some point during the day. Rain totals Wednesday are not expected to exceed 0.10″. When it’s not raining, it will be cloudy with highs reaching the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Patchy fog and mist will be possible again early Thursday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with a high chance for seeing a quick shower, but not expecting an all day washout. Highs on Thursday look to be above normal in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

We are expecting the chance for heavy rain and even a few storms Thursday night into early Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Low temperatures will stay mild in the 50s towards daybreak Friday. Rain chances will remain elevated Friday as the area of low pressure continues towards the coast. Highs on Friday will be more seasonal and stay close to 60. Rain totals Thursday night through Friday are expected to be between 0.50-1″.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the Southeast Saturday into early Sunday. Lows early Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 40s. Highs both days look to be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances are currently highest Saturday morning through Sunday morning with drier conditions expected by Sunday afternoon.

