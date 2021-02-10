Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry across the CSRA this evening into tonight. There could be a few isolated showers, but it doesn’t look to widespread. Foggy and misty conditions are expected to develop late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows early Thursday are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Most of the area looks dry during the day Thursday, but rain should move in after sunset. (WRDW)

Patchy fog and mist will be possible again early Thursday morning. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with clouds passing by and generally dry conditions. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but it doesn’t look too widespread. Highs on Thursday look to be above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

We are expecting the chance for heavy rain Thursday evening into early Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Low temperatures will stay mild in the 50s towards daybreak Friday. Rain chances will remain elevated Friday as the area of low pressure continues towards the coast. Temperatures look to be warmest Friday morning with dropping temperatures during the day. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 40s and 50s during the day Friday. Rain totals Thursday night through Friday are expected to be between 0.50-1″.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the Southeast Saturday into early Sunday. Lows early Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to low 40s. Highs both days look to be in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances are currently highest Saturday morning through Sunday morning with drier conditions expected by Sunday afternoon.

Our unsettled pattern is expected to continue into early next week with decent rain chances both Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.