Columbia County plans prom, graduation changes as COVID threat lingers

By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is making some changes to prom and graduation plans due to concerns about COVID-19.

In news coming out of Tuesday’s Columbia County Board of Education meeting, the district says the prom will be pushed back while school officials look into outdoor venues.

Graduation will probably look a lot like last year, with limited attendance and social distancing.

Meanwhile, district officials have been communicating with employees about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 when that option is available.

So far, at least 1,700 of them say the do want the vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway has also been meeting with her successor, Dr. Steven Flynt, and he will be making visits to get to know the district. Carraway is retiring.

