Appointments are in full swing at AU Health’s new vaccination hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health’s new vaccine clinic started Wednesday after a slight delay in opening.

It’s the one at the old Stein Mart on Washington Road, next to the 2nd and Charles. And they turned it into a brand-new clinic in just a week.

They are able to vaccinate a few hundred an hour, and there’s still plenty of room to grow. Carol Malone and her husband couldn’t believe they found an appointment.

“Happily surprised. Everything was so organized that it just went like clockwork. Everybody has been so nice,” Malone said.

It’s clockwork from the traffic signs outside, to the man calling out appointment times. And it’s attracted Georgians near and far. Jay Nielson drove two and a half hours from Duluth, Georgia.

“I said, ‘Hallelujah, praise the Lord, amen.’ I was just -- I was almost in tears, I was so happy,” Nielson said.

Fifteen vaccination booths, television, calming music, and staff getting vaccinations ready behind the scenes. AU says this location will be a permanent hub for vaccinations.

“There is a lot of planning that went into this again with our partners to make this a very patient-friendly environment in a time that can be very anxious,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Director of Pharmacy, said.

Dr. Wyche says with the clinic fully staffed, they could vaccinate 300 people an hour.

“Vaccine availability is our biggest limitation. But additional vaccines are coming online,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of AU Health, said.

AU hopes this site will help them get more vaccines. And they still plan to run outreach clinics at places like Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

“This is meant to serve the Augusta community and the state of Georgia for an extended period of time,” Coule said

AU says calling is not a way to schedule an appointment right now. They are asking everyone to do it online, and don’t arrive early for your appointments either: just be on time.

AU Health plans to run the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More than 800 people were vaccinated today. But this Saturday, appointments are posted for a special clinic where officials hope to vaccinate around 1,500 people.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.