Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.
Effective tomorrow Feb. 11:
- Willis Foreman Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.
There is no impact to virtual learners.
As usual face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.