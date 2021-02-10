Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.

Effective tomorrow Feb. 11:

Willis Foreman Elementary School will reopen on Monday, February 22, 2021.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

As usual face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

