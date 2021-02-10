Aiken County parents push for full-time reopening of schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of 26 parents is asking Aiken County Public Schools to get kids back in the classroom full time.

The district says officials will decide by March 1 whether to keep the hybrid model that mixes learning in the classroom and at home.

Meanwhile, now is the time for parents to enroll their kids if they prefer to continue learning from home full time.

The program, known as Aiken Innovate, is only available for sixth- through 12th-graders for the 2021-2022 school year.

The deadline to enroll is March 1.

This registration period is for those who are certain they wish to participate in full-time virtual programming, and staffing will be determined by the number of enrollments during this registration period.

This information is based on the pandemic no longer being a serious concern when school begins in the fall. If during the summer it becomes apparent that schools will possibly operate on an altered schedule or with pandemic protocols in place, and/or if vaccines are not widely available for all age groups, registration will reopen for parents to select virtual programming.

To enroll their kids, parents should visit https://bit.ly/3d2ElV0. Those who don’t have a parent poral account will need to call their child’s school.

The Aiken County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting approved COVID-related paid time off options for teachers.

