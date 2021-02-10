Some oppose plans for zoning changes as 450 jobs head to Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An energy company is bringing 450 new jobs to Edgefield County as they establish operations in Trenton.

Generac Power Systems is opening a facility by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The facility, according to the company, will support home standby generators and “associated energy technologies.” The operation will also serve as a distribution center for the Southeast.

State officials were quick to praise the announcement.

“We’re proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Generac will have the tools necessary for success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate another major win for South Carolina’s thriving manufacturing industry. This announcement by Generac, including the 450 jobs it creates, is a landmark moment not only for the company but also for Edgefield County and our entire state. Congratulations to everyone involved on this project, and we look forward to seeing the impact these new jobs will have in S.C,” state commerce secretary Bobby Hitt said.

But, despite the pomp and circumstance surrounding the jobs announcement, many in the county say they were worried how the council went about making it happen.

Their main concern right now is a proposed land management ordinance that would increase zoning throughout Edgefield County.

“The majority -- probably 3/4 of the county -- is unzoned,” county administrator Tommy Paradise said.

Paradise says the zoning protects the county from projects that neighbors don’t want.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints since I’ve been here where people don’t want projects, but we don’t have the zoning in place to stop them,” Paradise said.

But people like Johnston’s Megan Pearson see it as a threat to their way of life.

“Edgefield is one of the last men standing for rural freedom,” Pearson said. “If this gets passed to county council, we don’t stand a chance. Our rural lifestyle is over.”

Pearson has been the lead voice on social media against the new ordinance, directing a lot of attention towards county chairman Scott Cooper.

“The main purpose of the zoning process is to separate land uses which is ultimately gonna protect those that are already here,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the ordinance is still in its early stages and is subject to change with public input.

“The process that we’re in right now is exactly that, it’s a process,” Cooper said.

Cooper also says while the plan may cause short term unrest, it will create long term benefits for Edgefield County.

But Pearson and others want no part of this new plan.

“Our plan is to hopefully convince the planning commission to not recommend this to county council,” Pearson said.

Planning commission is holding a public hearing of the ordinance Thursday. They’ve moved it from council chambers to Sweetwater Baptist Church because of the expected turnout.

If you want to apply to one of the jobs expected to open, head on over to the company’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.