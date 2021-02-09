Advertisement

Walmart-working South Carolina principal receives state honor

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a North Charleston principal Monday morning.

McMaster praised North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby with the Order of the Palmetto for his efforts to help students in need.

Darby, who also serves on Charleston County Council, recently took on a third job, working part-time at Walmart, to raise money to help students who are in financial need.

When people in the community learned of his efforts to help students and their families pay bills, they raised $50,000 to help Darby’s efforts. On Jan. 29, Walmart presented a $50,000 check to Darby in a moment captured on national television.

“This is the kind of man we are proud of,” McMaster said before presenting the award. “For those who are looking for the government or somebody else to do everything, this is a prime example of how it all depends on every one of us. I don’t know if all of us will accomplish what Henry Darby has, but we can all accomplish something.”

When accepting the award, Darby called himself a “just an ordinary common man” who was taught that helping others is a virtue.

“My working at Walmart, however, to assist those who may need financial assistance pales in comparison to those unnamed educators, whose names are never in print, or in the headlines, but who do ordinary things in an extraordinary manner, ultimately resulting in the greatness and having students become productive citizens,” Darby said.

The ceremony is by invitation only because of pandemic protocols.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub

Latest News

USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
State senators unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would move teachers, school staff and...
SC Senate passes bill to move teachers to the front of the vaccine line
SC lawmakers talk vaccines for teachers
SC lawmakers talk vaccines for teachers
Students with special needs could struggle with school
Students with special needs could struggle with school