Walmart-working South Carolina principal receives state honor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a North Charleston principal Monday morning.

McMaster praised North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby with the Order of the Palmetto for his efforts to help students in need.

Darby, who also serves on Charleston County Council, recently took on a third job, working part-time at Walmart, to raise money to help students who are in financial need.

When people in the community learned of his efforts to help students and their families pay bills, they raised $50,000 to help Darby’s efforts. On Jan. 29, Walmart presented a $50,000 check to Darby in a moment captured on national television.

“This is the kind of man we are proud of,” McMaster said before presenting the award. “For those who are looking for the government or somebody else to do everything, this is a prime example of how it all depends on every one of us. I don’t know if all of us will accomplish what Henry Darby has, but we can all accomplish something.”

When accepting the award, Darby called himself a “just an ordinary common man” who was taught that helping others is a virtue.

“My working at Walmart, however, to assist those who may need financial assistance pales in comparison to those unnamed educators, whose names are never in print, or in the headlines, but who do ordinary things in an extraordinary manner, ultimately resulting in the greatness and having students become productive citizens,” Darby said.

The ceremony is by invitation only because of pandemic protocols.

