Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Trump’s historic second impeachment trial to begin in Senate
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a...
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison
Sweaters
South Carolina women create special sweaters to help others