Three arrests made in Budgetel Inn fatal shooting

From left to right: Rahim Brown of Thomson, GA, Devonte West Edgefield, SC, and Ashston Rouse of Edgefield, SC.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men are charged with murder after a man was killed at an Augusta motel last week.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Rahim Jerome Brown, Ashston Rouse, and Devonte West with the murder of 29-year-old Daytron Merriweather of Johnston, S.C.

Merriweather was shot once at the Budgetel at 954 Fifth Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Another man was shot in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office later identified that man as Rouse, one of the suspects later arrested in the murder.

All three men are also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms possession in connection with the case.

